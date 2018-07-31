Republican Civil War! Trump And Fox Gang Up On Kochs Over Tariffs

At this point you can't tell whether the tariff policy came from Fox or from Trump, and it doesn't really matter because "policy" is a very loose term in Trumpland.

On the other hand, President ManBaby takes any disagreement with him as a declaration of war, and there's now a Twitter war with the yuuge Republican donor kings known as the Koch Brothers.

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

....them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker - a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Several tweeters noted that President Stupid just admitted his tax cuts are for the rich.

And Trump must have been watching DVR'd Laura Ingraham at the crack of dawn because she landed on the Kochs on last night's almost-sponsor-free show.

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Koch network and others talk a good game about unity, embracing change, and seizing opportunities,” she said. “But when a president comes along who’s actually embracing a new path, something different, on behalf of the American people, ‘Let’s try a new thing now,’ the Kochs and the globalists just have their blinders on. They won’t have any of it. The left has a new enemy. It is Trump. And they are resisting him at every turn. Sadly, the Kochs are too often joining in their ranks.

Hey Laura, Are Trump & his supporters in Congress going to eschew donations from the Kochs? — mrs panstreppon (@mrspanstreppon) July 31, 2018

As a liberal, I assure you, I am NOT suddenly all happy with the Kochs.

As a liberal, I assure you, I am NOT suddenly all happy with the Kochs.