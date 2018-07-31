Republican Civil War! Trump And Fox Gang Up On Kochs Over Tariffs
At this point you can't tell whether the tariff policy came from Fox or from Trump, and it doesn't really matter because "policy" is a very loose term in Trumpland.
On the other hand, President ManBaby takes any disagreement with him as a declaration of war, and there's now a Twitter war with the yuuge Republican donor kings known as the Koch Brothers.
Several tweeters noted that President Stupid just admitted his tax cuts are for the rich.
And Trump must have been watching DVR'd Laura Ingraham at the crack of dawn because she landed on the Kochs on last night's almost-sponsor-free show.
LAURA INGRAHAM: The Koch network and others talk a good game about unity, embracing change, and seizing opportunities,” she said. “But when a president comes along who’s actually embracing a new path, something different, on behalf of the American people, ‘Let’s try a new thing now,’ the Kochs and the globalists just have their blinders on. They won’t have any of it. The left has a new enemy. It is Trump. And they are resisting him at every turn. Sadly, the Kochs are too often joining in their ranks.
