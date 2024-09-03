Walz Whacks Trump For Anti-Worker Agenda During Labor Day Rally

Walz continues to prove himself to be one of the best communicators for Democrats out there.

"We know exactly who built this country. It was labor that built this country," Walz told the crowd. "When unions are strong, America is strong."

Walz, who Vice President Kamala Harris selected as her running mate last month, praised the Biden-Harris administration as "the most pro-union administration in American history" while addressing the festival in the sunny mid-afternoon.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz returned to Milwaukee on Labor Day to speak to union members at Laborfest, addressing a key Democratic constituency in his first visit to the battleground state of Wisconsin since receiving Democrats' formal nomination for vice president.

Walz also stuck it to Trump and Vance for their agenda which has no regard for working people and only protects the rich, and for their supposed belief in "freedom" from government meddling in people's lives when their policies are anything but that.

WALZ: Look, I know this is preaching to the choir but we got about sixty four days to sing, choir. We've got sixty four days to get to our relatives, to talk to them, to tell them what's out here.

Look, this guy has made it clear how he stands. He's sitting down at Mar-a-Lago after he got elected president and this was his exact quote. He's talking to a bunch of folks at Mar-a-Lago. “You're rich as hell and we're going to give you a tax cut.”

At the same time, he was telling workers they get paid too much already. That's who this guy is.

You tell me who in Wisconsin is sitting around saying damn, I wish they'd give billionaires tax cuts and screw me over. Damn, I wish they'd take my health care away. I wish they'd under-fund my public school. I wish they would make my job more difficult and more dangerous, and then at the end of the day, I wish they'd make me work until I'm 75 years old.

No one's saying that! No one's asking for that agenda. What they're asking for is to be treated fairly with dignity. That's what we ask!

Look... look... I know. We all know this. I remember a time when Republicans talked about things like freedom, they meant it. They would never turn their back on our allies.

But that's not these guys. Trump and Vance, when they talk about freedom, it means government should have the freedom to invade every corner of our life.

They talk about small government. Small enough to be in your bedroom. Small enough to be in your exam room. Small enough to be in your library, telling you, the things you should make decisions about.

So let's be very clear. Where I come from and where you come from as neighbors, we respect differences. That's your opinion.

Look, we're sitting here together. Brewers and Twins fans, Vikings and Packers.

Look, we respect it, but on things like healthcare and what books I read and democracy, we all live by that very simple golden rule. Mind your own damn business. Mind your own business!

Your Republican neighbors want to live that way. We have to tell that story.