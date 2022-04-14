Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Best Burn Yet For Ted Cruz

You might ruin your computer keyboard!
By Susie MadrakApril 14, 2022

WARNING: I actually spit out my morning tea as I watched this Jimmy Kimmel clip about Ted Cruz and his podcast.

"Sweaty Teddy went on the road to do a live episode at Yale at which one of the students -- you know, most people my age don't have anything nice to say about the kids nowadays but uh, they say they're lazy and entitled and too sensitive, but then a young man like this comes around and gives you real hope for the future of this country," he said by way of introduction.

Hello, my name is Evan. Um, assuming that it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?

" 'Only if that man was Donald Trump' is what the answer is," Kimmel quipped.

"It's a good question, though. It's a really good question, and you know Ted Cruz can unhinge his jaw like a rat snake, so..."

