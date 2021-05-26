You Won't Believe What Jimmy Kimmel Tweeted To Ted Cruz

Wow, Ted Cruz, don't bring YOUR brain to a battle of wits with Jimmy Kimmel.
Ted apparently got offended by Jimmy making fun on him in his late-night monologues, and decided to bring up a charity event where Ted beat Jimmy in a basketball competition.
Jimmy Kimmel retweeted Ted and noted that it was late at night: "Oh Ted, you get so sad after you masturbate."
And now we all have that in our memories, forever.
Kimmel also pointed out an important distinction about Ted Cruz beating him at basketball:
KIMMEL: This is the most important part. After you won the game, do you remember what I did? “Good game, thanks.” I shook your disgusting hand. I couldn’t complain it was rigged. I didn’t ask for a recount on the referee. I didn’t start a conspiracy theory about the basketball having a microchip in it. I accepted it. I brought shame on my family and I embraced it. Like I always do. I mean, listen. It was a terrible day. I lost a basketball game to a man who ate one of his own boogers during a presidential debate.