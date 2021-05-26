You Won't Believe What Jimmy Kimmel Tweeted To Ted Cruz

Wow, Ted Cruz, don't bring YOUR brain to a battle of wits with Jimmy Kimmel.

Ted apparently got offended by Jimmy making fun on him in his late-night monologues, and decided to bring up a charity event where Ted beat Jimmy in a basketball competition.

.@JimmyKimmelLive keeps talking crap. Really tough guy.



Here’s a reminder, when we played one-on-one, I kicked his ass. He has to live with that...forever.



Rematch, punk?https://t.co/t8O0QCEaYS https://t.co/AltnpM2Lib — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 25, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel retweeted Ted and noted that it was late at night: "Oh Ted, you get so sad after you masturbate."

Oh Ted... you get so sad after you masturbate. https://t.co/8fxCzUNwqg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 25, 2021

And now we all have that in our memories, forever.

Kimmel also pointed out an important distinction about Ted Cruz beating him at basketball:

KIMMEL: This is the most important part. After you won the game, do you remember what I did? “Good game, thanks.” I shook your disgusting hand. I couldn’t complain it was rigged. I didn’t ask for a recount on the referee. I didn’t start a conspiracy theory about the basketball having a microchip in it. I accepted it. I brought shame on my family and I embraced it. Like I always do. I mean, listen. It was a terrible day. I lost a basketball game to a man who ate one of his own boogers during a presidential debate.