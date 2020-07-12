Welcome To The Wisconsin Republican State COVID-19 Convention

Wisconsin Republicans held their state annual convention this weekend, in person, featuring guest star, the coronavirus. The highlight of the weekend was easily Glenn Grothman, who took the stage to do some long distance orange ass-kissing. But before he could even get started, he had a major coughing spell on stage. If he does have COVID-19, he contaminated the podium, the microphone and the stage for everyone else. But no one will know for sure for a while, since there was no word that the Republicans even bothered screening attendees.

The convention on a whole was like some nightmarish cartoon in which all the Republican memes and talking points came to life:

Republicans — mostly without face masks and sitting close to each other — provided a contrast to Democrats, who turned their state convention into an entirely virtual event last month because health officials have advised against large gatherings. Republicans used their convention to urge people to vote for President Donald Trump, blame the Chinese government for the coronavirus, contend their opponents were trying to erase history by tearing down statues, and rip into Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Another noteworthy item was watching the Republican Party take a page out of Trump's playbook by absolving themselves of any responsibility for people getting sick:

The Republican Party offered attendees free face masks, but few chose to wear them. It encouraged them to use hand sanitizer and asked them to maintain their distance from others, but many did not follow that advice. The party also alerted attendees it was not responsible for anyone getting sick. It provided attendees with a flyer that stated, “As with any public activity, there are risks assumed, and by attending the (Republican Party of Wisconsin) State Convention you acknowledge and assume any potential risk and liability for your own health."

Actually, that really does sound like the whole Republican strategy towards governing - do nothing about the problem and then just shrug their shoulders when it explodes in our faces.