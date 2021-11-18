Glenn Grothman Is Pro-'Bodily Autonomy' For Anti-Vaxxer Men

A few months ago, I had to spend a couple of days in the hospital. I felt a certain level of ease of mind knowing that the hospital had already enacted a COVID vaccine mandate for all of its staff, from doctors to nurses to housekeeping staff.

According to Rep. Glenn Grothman, I am anti-nurse because he believes that vaccine mandates in hospitals are a gross power grab and anti-nurse to tell them what they can do with their bodies:

Grothman: It is such a gross grab of power to think you can tell other people what you have to do with your own body pic.twitter.com/TONHyJWbg8 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2021

That is a mighty strong example of hypocrisy considering that when Grothman was a state legislator, he voted that women had to submit to a transvaginal ultrasound if they were seeking an abortion. In other words, helping people to stay alive by taking a vaccine - just like they did for polio, chicken pox and so on - is a power grab. But forcing women to go through rape with an foreign object because they wanted to make their own health decisions was perfectly fine.

But Grothman, who can legitimately claim to be both the most idiotic and the most slovenly dressed member of Congress, wasn't done there. He then borrowed a page from RoJo's playbook by saying that there are some things on the Internet that just might be true and that there were other ways to deal with the problem:

Grothman defends “plenty of things on the internet which may be true” on the vaccines pic.twitter.com/g1PYhHakQT — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2021

It's bad enough that he is trying to peddle these conspiracy theories to promote ivermectin or bleach enemas or whatnot, but couldn't he justify it any better than these possibly (but not really) true things were shared by "articulate people?" I suppose, just like with RoJo, doing something like listening to actual medical experts who have studied the virus is too crazy for them to even comprehend, much less actually imagine doing.