Fox News' War On Christmas: Don't Buy Granny Any Slippers

Fox News host Dana Perino highlighted the rising costs in America with Jade Warshaw, who painted a bleak picture for most Americans, and suggested that in order to budget for Christmas, don't buy granny any slippers.

In an outlier segment on Fox News, Perino focused on the affordability crisis and the challenges facing the US due to Trump's inflationary tariffs, and posted a graphic highlighting the worries of most Americans.

Warshaw, a co-host of The Dave Ramsey Show advised people to move into smaller apartments and dump their car if they have lengthy payment schedules.

"If you're living in an apartment, sometimes you have to go from a two-bedroom to a one-bedroom," Warshaw said. "These are things that I don't like telling people."

"It's the same thing, Dana, with car payments. We're looking at people whose car payments are $700 and $800," she continued. " If you can't pay off your car in the next 18 months, yeah, you need to consider selling it."

Didn't Trump promise Nirvana if he was elected president?

Perino then asked for a spot of advice for the holidays.

PERINO: What should people who are maybe worried about making ends meet, how should they approach the holidays? WARSHAW: Yeah, budget, budget, budget. You need a plan. Also, remember, adults don't need gifts, okay? Focus on the people in your life who are aged 3 to 18. Grandma doesn't need slippers. If they don't live by you, don't get them a gift. Now is not the time to spend and break the bank. Sending packages across the country, Dana.



Focus on the people in your life ages 3 to 18. That's my 30 seconds for you. PERINO: Jade, you're a breath of fresh air and such a bright light.

If a Democrat were in the Oval Office, Fox News would be running segments like this around the clock with less "happy" people making it seem "cool" to budget, budget, budget.

We've gone from limiting doll purchases to two to forgoing presents for all adults, including your grandparents. I laughed when Dana said Jade was 'a breath of fresh air.'

She is very cheerful, but painted a horrific picture of the US.

Don't forget, Dave Ramsey previously argued that rising rents are a consequence of the free market and that it is not the responsibility of a landlord to lower prices. What a guy.