Larry Kudlow Mumbles That Trump Does Still Want To Buy Greenland

Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, Trump walks into mine.

Trump continues to turn America into a laughing stock when leaked reports revealed he has repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing Greenland.

Denmark was not amused as Danish People's Party spokesman Soren Espersen said in response, "This is final proof that he has gone mad."

Larry Kudlow, Trump's White House economic advisor joined guest host Dana Perino on this morning's Fox News Sunday and was a wreck.

The Internet is abuzz with his erratic performance since Kudlow seemed uncharacteristically sleepy, mumbly, and off-kilter.

At the end of the interview, Perino, in a mocking fashion, brought the idea up that Trump did want to buy Greenland, because even Fox News hosts have a hard time taking it seriously?

"If you get asked to go do a survey about purchasing Greenland, can i go with you?," Perino asked.

"Maybe I will run the central bank," he cackled.

Kudlow continued, "It's an interesting story. It's developing, we're looking at it. We don't know. Years ago, Harry Truman wanted to buy Greenland. Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place up there and they've got a lot of valuable minerals. I don't want to predict it now. I'm just saying the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a potential Greenland purchase."

There is nothing potential about it. It's just another nonsensical whim from a narcissistic imbecile breaking wind.