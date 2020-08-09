Flustered Larry Kudlow Has No Idea What Trump's Proposal On Unemployment Benefits Actually Is

Larry Kudlow joined Dana Bash on Sunday's State of The Union for what can only be described as a very odd interview. I am not one to make assumptions, but based on Kudlow's overall demeanor, facial expressions, slurring of words, inability to keep his left eye open (the right one seemed awake), and a marked level of confusion when discussing basic issues — he seemed under the influence of something. Maybe it was prescription, maybe it was alcohol, maybe a combo — but he seemed off. To the point where it was impossible to even follow what he was saying. His train of thought derailed numerous times during this brief clip. It was like watching a totally lucid adult try to talk to a very drunk uncle at a holiday dinner.

And then I remembered - this man is in the White House administration. THIS MAN.

BASH: One quick other question about this apparent unemployment plan. We've talked to experts about this who say that even if this did happen that it could take months to get this new system up and running. Do you agree with that?

KUDLOW: I don't. The Labor Department working with the states believe it can happen much, much faster than that. Mind you, all the federal money we had been putting in was running through the state systems, so those systems, which needed some reform and needed some updating to be sure, those systems are in much better shape today than they were three or four months ago.

BASH: So when will people see their first checks?

KUDLOW: I don't want to be specific as you might hold me to it, as you should, but I think it's going to be in a couple of weeks, and I think it's going to come to about $1,200 per person. That's a huge --

BASH: You keep saying $1,200 per person. Are you talking about in addition to the unemployment that they're already getting?

KUDLOW: Oh, no. That's the payroll --

BASH: Where does that number come from?

KUDLOW: I beg your pardon. $1,200 will come from the payroll tax deferral.

BASH: Okay. We're going to get to that. Because there's a lot of numbers here and it's a little confusing. We'll get to the payroll tax in a minute.

KUDLOW: It should be 800 bucks. I beg your pardon. It should be 800 bucks for the unemployment.

BASH: 800 or 400?

KUDLOW: No, it shoud be 400... it should be $800. If the states step up, we're prepared to match, that should come out $400 federal, $400 states.

BASH: Okay. We'll move on because I think this is not what the president said and it's a bit confusing, and I think the fact that it's not entirely known is very telling.