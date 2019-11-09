Fox News’ War On Christmas Expands To Thanksgiving

Perhaps because Fox News host Jesse Watters took credit for helping to win the War on Christmas, his cohosts on The Five found a new excuse to destroy the holiday season, this time with a war on Thanksgiving.

The pretext for this particular round of hating on America was a Huffington Post article about the environmental impact of Thanksgiving dinners. Never mind that the article stated, “No one should be discouraged from enjoying the holiday or celebrating with family and friends,” and that the suggestions in the article were aimed at those “looking for a lower carbon alternative.” The sneerers and jeerers on The Five didn’t let any of that stop them from seizing an opportunity to denigrate and demean their fellow Americans with a different point of view.

Cohost Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery set the tone in the introduction, complete with her whining imitation of a climate activist and a false summary of the article.

MONTGOMERY: Climate crusaders homing in on a new target to save the planet. Thanksgiving. Yes, according to The Huffington Post, you should give up eating turkey and consider changing your travel plans to reduce your carbon footprint. So, Greg, no turkey, no traveling, just a bunch of brussels sprouts in your own gassy apartment. That sounds like a wonderful way of-- GREG GUTFELD: This pitches the war on Thanksgiving, but this is the Huffington Post. The only war their bloggers are waging is against the elastic waistband of their soiled sweatpants. … But this is an example of you not me sacrifice. I'm telling you to do this knowing that nobody will check that Huffington Post writer to see if they're taking their own medicine, right. And if you call them on it, they'll say oh no, writing the article is my contribution to this problem. I don't really have to do anything but write the article. MONTGOMERY: Oh no, I'm still going to eat turkey in Peru, where I'm flying private. It's going to be great. So, Dana, I understand it's nice to have suggestions and people say, well, why not bring a vegetable to the Thanksgiving table. But they're really trying to shame us or changing our behavior.

JESSE WATTERS: And then they want to fight a war on Thanksgiving, they lost the war on Christmas. They want to fight again. I mean I helped win the war on Christmas. GUTFELD: You did.

Yes, Watters soldiered side-by-side with Bill O’Reilly in that war. Fortunately for our sanity, cohost Juan Williams called out the whole thing with a nice dig at Trump while he was at it.

WILLIAMS: I just worry about your bone spurs from that war on Christmas. But excuse me folks, I mean let's be real, it's almost a 100 percent consensus that global warming is real. The cost are real, environmental economic, the change is real. And so now, you guys are saying oh you know what, people are so stupid. They want to control the world, but they're stupid for saying, hey, I acknowledge that something is going on and we've got to figure out a way.

