MAGA LUNATIC's Assault On Poll Worker: What REALLY Happened

By Cliff SchecterNovember 2, 2024

Many of us have been saying for a while that we must be prepared for the inevitable violence that will break out this election cycle. Some may be planned by the usual suspects (Proud Boys, etc), but some will just happen because there are a lot of angry white men and Donald Trump has told them it is their right--if not their duty--to behave like psychotic assholes.

Here, in an Orangeburg, SC polling place, a fight broke out after an insane/inane Trump supporter clashed with poll workers over his MAGA hat---partisan ads are illegal in polling places. It escalates to a near brawl, with the man pursuing a poll worker and trying to attack her. Because of Republicans, many of these men have guns. We'd better be ready for much more of this insanity in the coming week.

Discussion

