Will Beltway Press Interview Anti-Trump Voters?

In 2009, when President Obama was elected, the racist evangelical base of the GOP formed the Tea Party, and the mainstream media was only too willing to give them uncritical and unfettered access to press coverage.

In 2016, CNN and other cable news networks routinely held panels of Trump voters even though Hillary Clinton beat him by almost 3 million votes.

During President Biden's term, no panels of Biden supporters were interviewed or focused on by the media. Instead, right-wing complaints and attacks on his administration littered their airwaves. COVID Supply chain inflation was the catcall of all networks.

Where were the Biden voter panels, CNN? ABC? CBS? Fox News? Ok, I kid about Fox News.

Now Trump is back, and ABC is interviewing a Trump supporter.

RADDATZ: Voter Amanda Marrone backed Trump because of his stance on Israel. She likes what she's seen. MARRONE: I think he kind of came in strong and he's just taking care of everything that kind of happened over the last few years. RADDATZ: And while Trump's comments this week on the US taking over Gaza faced fierce condemnation here and abroad. What do you think about what he said this week about Gaza? MARRONE: I mean, he says a lot of dumb stuff. I don't know. I mean, he's a lot of talk. We'll see what he actually accomplishes and gets done. I don't think he's going to actually relocate everybody out of there. But I think that he's like working towards some sort of solution that will hopefully help everybody.

"He says a lot of dumb stuff," she said. Really? How about hateful, vitriolic, racist, and homophobic?

Trump does a lot of dumb and dangerous things, too.

When will corporate media represent Democratic party voters?

Don't hold your breath.