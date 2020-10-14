Facebook Is Garbage, Part Infinity

Lookee here, news from the world of social media! (And don't get your news from social media!)
Facebook reverses stance on Holocaust denial, will ban it now
- Facebook announced it will now ban content that “denies or distorts the Holocaust,” reversing its earlier policy.
- In announcing the change, Facebook said: “Our decision is supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people.”
- In 2018, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook did not remove Holocaust-denying content because it must allow for the possibility that users are making unintentional mistakes.
Such a brave, edgy stance to take 75 years after WW2 ended, no less.
Some more FB news (I’m running out of time this AM – so have at it):
- NYTimes: Misinformation on Facebook is more popular now than it was in 2016.
- Buzzfeed: White supremacists and other militant groups in Michigan returned to Facebook to organize with different names.
- CNN: Twitter is labeling Trump lies on covid-19, while Facebook does nothing.
- Media Matters: A network of pro-Trump public Facebook groups is promoting right-wing clickbait
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors