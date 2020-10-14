Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Facebook Is Garbage, Part Infinity

Facebook takes a bold stand on Holocaust denial 75 years after World War II? How nice.
By Tengrain
Facebook Is Garbage, Part Infinity
Image from: Screenshot / Last Week Tonight HBO

Lookee here, news from the world of social media! (And don't get your news from social media!)

Facebook reverses stance on Holocaust denial, will ban it now

  • Facebook announced it will now ban content that “denies or distorts the Holocaust,” reversing its earlier policy.
  • In announcing the change, Facebook said: “Our decision is supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people.”
  • In 2018, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook did not remove Holocaust-denying content because it must allow for the possibility that users are making unintentional mistakes.

Such a brave, edgy stance to take 75 years after WW2 ended, no less.

Some more FB news (I’m running out of time this AM – so have at it):

  • NYTimes: Misinformation on Facebook is more popular now than it was in 2016.
  • Buzzfeed: White supremacists and other militant groups in Michigan returned to Facebook to organize with different names.
  • CNN: Twitter is labeling Trump lies on covid-19, while Facebook does nothing.
  • Media Matters: A network of pro-Trump public Facebook groups is promoting right-wing clickbait

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.