2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Tech Bros Escape Congressional Oversight, Part Infinity

But Republicans have a huge whine fest over "censorship," despite practically owning Facebook.
By Tengrain
Tech Bros Escape Congressional Oversight, Part Infinity
Image from: @TheMarkup

It seems that there were two (2) Tech Hearings yesterday. The first was Democrats wondering if Tech Companies are too big and powerful for America’s good.

Axios morning email thingie:

Here’s where the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee pressed each company hardest:

  • Facebook: Panel Democrats said the social network’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were plainly anticompetitive — that the company made the deals to stop Instagram from becoming a competitor to its main platform and WhatsApp from becoming a competitor to its messaging service. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook had no idea the two would become such juggernauts when it bought them.
  • Google: Lawmakers homed in on the company’s acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007 as the watershed moment when its dominance of search combined with power over the levers of online ad targeting.
  • Amazon faced tough questions about its role as both a massively successful online retailer and the proprietor of the biggest online marketplace for third-party sellers.
  • Apple took sustained heat for its power over the its App Store, and the cut it takes from developers who sell digital products through their apps.

All the companies, subcommittee chair David Cicilline said, have become bottlenecks for distribution, using their chokehold over data to surveil potential competitors and their control over technologies to extend their power.

The favorite dodge? “I’ll get back to you.”

The second “hearing ” was Republicans airing grievances of alleged bias against themselves, against a backdrop of:

Oops.

oops.

Oh, there was some Tech Support

“My parents, who have a Gmail account, aren’t getting my campaign emails,” Rep. Greg Steube [Ed. – Rep. Greg Steube is Republican from Floriduh. -TG]  told Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

So the Tech Bros will live another day.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us