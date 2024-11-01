The Big Baby Sues CBS For Ten Bazillion Dollars

Vice President Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview has gotten under Donald J. Trump's thin skin so much that he has filed a $10 billion against CBS. The disgraced former President is demanding a jury trial where the case is expected to land in front of a conservative judge that Trump appointed.

The Independent reports:

The lawsuit, filed in Texas, accuses CBS of “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to … confuse, deceive, and mislead the public” and “attempt to tip the scales” in favor of the Democratic nominee.

His legal team filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Amarillo, where the case is expected to land in front of a judge he appointed. Any appeal of a decision in the case would go to a Louisiana-based appellate court that is dominated by conservative judges that have routinely sided in Republican-backed legal challenges.

A case from Trump — who lives in Florida, and who is suing a New York-based company incorporated in Delaware — is likely to be handed to conservative District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who Trump nominated to the bench. Judge Kacsmaryk notably reinstated Trump’s so-called “remain in Mexico” program and ruled to strip government approval of a widely used abortion drug. Both decisions were struck down by the Supreme Court.