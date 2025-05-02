El Cheeto Signed Order Targeting NPR And PBS Funding Last Night

Yambo signed an executive order last night seeking to prohibit federal funding for NPR and the Public Broadcasting Service. The order, which as usual will be the target of a legal challenge, called the broadcasters’ news coverage “biased and partisan.” What a pathetic man-baby he is. Via the Washington Post:

It instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to cease providing direct funds to either broadcaster. It also orders CPB to cease indirect funding of the services through grants to local public radio and television stations.

CPB is the main distributor of federal funds to public media. It receives about $535 million in federal funds per fiscal year, which it mostly spends on grants to hundreds of stations nationwide. The stations spend the grants on making their own programming or on buying programming from services such as NPR and PBS.

CPB, created by an act of Congress in 1967, also sometimes provides direct grants to NPR and PBS to produce national programs.

Thursday’s order instructs the CPB board to ensure that stations receiving its grants “do not use Federal funds for NPR and PBS.”