El Cheeto Signed Order Targeting NPR And PBS Funding Last Night

Thursday’s order instructs the CPB board to ensure that stations receiving its grants “do not use Federal funds for NPR and PBS.”
By Susie MadrakMay 2, 2025

Yambo signed an executive order last night seeking to prohibit federal funding for NPR and the Public Broadcasting Service. The order, which as usual will be the target of a legal challenge, called the broadcasters’ news coverage “biased and partisan.” What a pathetic man-baby he is. Via the Washington Post:

It instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to cease providing direct funds to either broadcaster. It also orders CPB to cease indirect funding of the services through grants to local public radio and television stations.

CPB is the main distributor of federal funds to public media. It receives about $535 million in federal funds per fiscal year, which it mostly spends on grants to hundreds of stations nationwide. The stations spend the grants on making their own programming or on buying programming from services such as NPR and PBS.

CPB, created by an act of Congress in 1967, also sometimes provides direct grants to NPR and PBS to produce national programs.

Thursday’s order instructs the CPB board to ensure that stations receiving its grants “do not use Federal funds for NPR and PBS.”

https://bsky.app/profile/chrisgeidner.bsky.social/post/3lo5vdtxiik2x

Trump takes aim at NPR and PBS

www.nytimes.com/live/2025/05...

Harry Litman (@harrylitman.bsky.social) 2025-05-02T05:05:00.505Z

Translation: NPR writes bad things about me.
Take them down!

🌹Weegie 🍀 (@onefussyone.bsky.social) 2025-04-27T21:06:15.244Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon