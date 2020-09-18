Joe Biden's Superpower Is Empathy, And It Shone Last Night At CNN Town Hall

Some highlights from Joe Biden's successful CNN Town Hall in Scranton last night, reported by Arlette Saentz. Biden was really in the zone as he connected with his questioners.

I don't trust the president on vaccines. I trust Dr. Fauci. If Fauci says a vaccine is safe, I take the vaccine. We should listen to the scientists. Not to the president.

"The former VP was asked about Attorney General Bill Barr's recent comments comparing coronavirus stay-at-home orders to slavery. Biden put the blame on Trump," Saentz said.

You lost your freedom because you didn't act. The freedom to go to that ball game, the freedom for your kid to go to school, the freedom to see your mom and dad in the hospital. The freedom just to walk around your neighborhood because of failure to act. I never, ever, ever thought I would see such a thoroughly, totally irresponsible administration.

"As Biden answered voters' questions from a social distance at Thursday's drive-in style event, Trump held yet another campaign rally in Wisconsin, without social distancing, and very few supporters wearing masks."

By the way, officially, this is called a protest, you know that? We no longer call it rallies. We don't call them rallies anymore, because, you know, you're not allowed to have a political rally for more than ten people. You're not allowed to go to church. you're not allowed to meet. You're not allowed to talk to anybody. You have to stay in a prison.

"While speaking on stage near his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden looked to connect with working class voters, saying there's a clear contrast between himself and Trump," CNN's Arlette Saenz said.

I really do view this campaign as a campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue.

"The Democratic nominee telling voters he wants to serve as a bridge to unite an extremely divided nation."

I'm running as a Democrat, but I'm going to be everyone's president. I'm not going to be a Democratic president. I'm going to be America's president.

"Biden also becoming emotional when speaking about his son, Beau, slamming reports of Trump calling service members losers, something the president denies."

I don't want to get too personal -- my son died of cancer. He came home from Iraq and I have to tell you, it really, really offended me when he volunteered to go there for a year and he came home because of stage IV glioblastoma and the president referred to people like my son as losers. Losers? Talk about losers!

Some reactions:

Joe Biden is doing extraordinarily well in this town hall. Yes, he has command of the issues. Yes, is more energetic and ten times smarter than Trump. But man, this guy has a heart the size of the whole country. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 18, 2020

Look, there's just no equivalence.



Biden makes some false and misleading claims. It's important to note them. We will. But his assertions of fact have been largely factual.



Trump, as we saw at the town hall and see again tonight, has been incessantly and egregiously dishonest. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020

Watching this town hall, I'm seeing a Biden who's actually a bit sharper/crisper than he was in the early Dem debates. It's almost as if he might have been out of *practice* early on, rather than out of it. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 18, 2020

Joe Biden stood on his feet for well over an hour taking questions from normal human beings and answering them like a normal human being. Unlike the president, whose town hall was a fireworks display of sociopathic behavior. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020

Biden is doing very, very well so far at this @CNN townhall. He is strongest as a retail politician, interacting with average Americans (which I have missed in covid). He's also incredibly empathetic to struggle and pain. If he brings this energy to the debates, Trump is toast. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020