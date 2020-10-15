Politics
Report: NBC Employees 'Livid' Over Trump Town Hall Competing With Biden's

NBC decided to air a town hall with Trump the same hour as ABC had already scheduled one with Biden? So much for their duty to democracy, it's all about ratings.
By David

Staffers at NBC, CNBC and MSNBC were said to be angry this week after learning that President Donald Trump was offered the opportunity to hold a solo town hall event.

NBC announced on Wednesday that the network will host a 90-minute town hall event for Trump opposite a similar event for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, which will air on ABC.

The event was only scheduled after a debate with Biden was cancelled because the president, who tested positive for COVID-19, refused to participate virtually.

Others on Twitter also lashed out at NBC for “rewarding” Trump with a 90-minute event.

Read some of the responses below.

