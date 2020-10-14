NBC Chases Down Trump, Gives Him Competing Slot Against Biden Town Hall

NBC News is broadcasting a prime-time town hall starring The Magnificent Magic Mango from Miami! on Thursday, opposite Joe Biden's town hall on ABC News. Wasn't it enough that NBC helped debase the nation by first creating the simulation of a successful businessman that put Mr. Mango in the White House? Via the New York Times:

The event will directly overlap with an already-scheduled ABC televised town-hall meeting with Mr. Biden in Philadelphia, which will begin at the same time.

Mr. Biden’s town hall has been on the books since last week, after Mr. Trump, who had recently contracted the coronavirus, rejected plans to convert the second formal presidential debate into a virtual matchup; the debate was eventually canceled.

The NBC event, to be moderated by the “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, had been contingent on the Trump campaign providing independent proof that the president would not pose a safety risk to the other participants — including NBC crew members, voters and Ms. Guthrie herself.

As late as Tuesday afternoon, NBC executives were waiting for that proof, but the network determined late Tuesday that it would be comfortable moving forward, according to two people familiar with the planning.