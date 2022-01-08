DeSantis Spreads More Lies About COVID Testing

The Florida governor erroneously claimed testing positive doesn't mean you are infectious.
DeSantis Spreads More Lies About COVID Testing
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJanuary 8, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis erroneously claimed people never got tested to find if they had medical issues before COVID came along.

DeSantis said, "Now think about it, before COVID, did anyone go out and seek testing to determine if they were sick? It's usually you feel like you're sick, then you get tested to determine what you maybe have come down with."

This might be one of the single most ridiculous statements any lawmaker has made.

"So this is kind of a new thing, where they've been saying, just go out and get tested all the time," he said.

The world is in the midst of a pandemic that is highly infectious, especially the Omicron variant. Americans are getting tested if they do feel sick, or if they've been in contact with someone that has contracted COVID.

As every American except for DeSantis and his anti-vax supporters understands, COVID symptoms take time to materialize. A person can infect others without having any symptoms themselves. There is no mystery here. There is no precedent being set.

DeSantis claimed testing positive, but not feeling sick may not be a problem. The governor also claimed that a test can't tell you if you're infectious.

If you have tested positive, you are f**king infectious.

When millions of Americans get a physical, their blood work is one of the most important features for a doctor to determine the state of their health.

Why does Ron DeSantis want to kill people?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue