DeSantis Spreads More Lies About COVID Testing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis erroneously claimed people never got tested to find if they had medical issues before COVID came along.

DeSantis said, "Now think about it, before COVID, did anyone go out and seek testing to determine if they were sick? It's usually you feel like you're sick, then you get tested to determine what you maybe have come down with."

This might be one of the single most ridiculous statements any lawmaker has made.

"So this is kind of a new thing, where they've been saying, just go out and get tested all the time," he said.

The world is in the midst of a pandemic that is highly infectious, especially the Omicron variant. Americans are getting tested if they do feel sick, or if they've been in contact with someone that has contracted COVID.

As every American except for DeSantis and his anti-vax supporters understands, COVID symptoms take time to materialize. A person can infect others without having any symptoms themselves. There is no mystery here. There is no precedent being set.

DeSantis claimed testing positive, but not feeling sick may not be a problem. The governor also claimed that a test can't tell you if you're infectious.

If you have tested positive, you are f**king infectious.

When millions of Americans get a physical, their blood work is one of the most important features for a doctor to determine the state of their health.

Why does Ron DeSantis want to kill people?