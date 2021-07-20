DeSantis Lies Again: Rise In Florida COVID Is Just 'Seasonal'

During a Monday press conference, Gov. DeSantis refused to take the blame for the latest spike in COVID cases in Florida and claimed it was a seasonal virus thing.

“It’s a seasonal virus, and this is the seasonal pattern it follows in the Sun Belt states,” he said.

Then he actually blamed the medical professionals for the increase in the pandemic.

DeSantis lied, "I'm sorry, but there's been a lot of misinformation and a lot of bad advice given by some of these experts over the last year."

America is still battling through the pandemic, but he claims that it's a summer bug?

Everyone with a brain predicted the spike in infections and hospitalizations because of his "owning the libs" mentality on fighting a national health crisis instead of protecting the well-being of Floridians. It couldn't possibly be the governor's constant attacks on wearing masks, using self-restraint around other people, and getting vaccinated.

44% of Floridians have not been vaccinated so far.

Even with this rise in infections, DeSantis claims he knows better.

"I do not agree with some of these people, some of these quote-unquote experts who lambaste people and criticize them or say they're stupid or something. That's not the way to reach people."

Lately, there have been more criticisms for openly brandishing their anti-vaxer beliefs, and Tucker Carlson crazed misinformation segments that have swept Republican voters up in refusing to get vaccinated.

But for the most part, since the Biden administration took office, they and the CDC have been begging and pleading with people to get vaccinated and not attacking them as Fox News and Gov. DeSantis would have you believe.

As ABC News reports, there's a 45.2% rise in hospitalizations of patients with COVID in Florida from last week.



Gov. DeSantis has been playing to the MAGA cultist base relentlessly since the pandemic hit this country, and that's come at a cost to his own constituents.

If DeSantis doesn't take a more proactive stance, instead of COVID cases receding in August, they will continue to skyrocket in Florida.

You get what you vote for, Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel wrote an op-ed imploring the governor to take the virus more seriously instead of pandering. "We're Begging You, Gov. DeSantis, stop messing in Texas and save Florida from COVID

This past weekend, Florida was all over the news with one of the nation’s biggest spikes in COVID cases and hospitalizations. And where was Gov. Ron DeSantis as this health crisis resurged? Visiting hospitals? Consulting with physicians and public health experts? Huddling with his staff to brainstorm ways of persuading more Floridians to take the vaccine that would nip this pandemic in the bud? Nope. Florida’s governor was in Texas, 1,000 miles from Tallahassee, burnishing his 2024 presidential ambitions with a visit to the southern border.

I couldn't have said it any better.