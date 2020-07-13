‘The Beginning Of A Horror Movie’? Disney World Slammed As They Reopen

Florida just might have the worst outbreak of COVID-19 on the planet, but that didn't stop Disney World from reopening. Their 'Welcome Home' video was widely ridiculed online over the weekend, with parodies popping up everywhere.

Source: Market Watch

Florida on Sunday broke the national record for the biggest single-day number of positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, following a week in which the Sunshine State saw 514 people die of the disease, or 73 each day, on average. Also, Disney World is now open! The idea that the park would open in the face of a raging outbreak in the area sparked backlash across social media. The critiques really began to pile up after the company’s official “Disney Parks Job” account posted this short video promoting the big event on Instagram.

Disney's original "Welcome Home" ad.

The internet responded. CNN's business editor said it "feels like the beginning of a horror movie."

oh man that’s good pic.twitter.com/QI2OXPgPUg — Surgeon General Dr. Mario (@JakeStergos) July 11, 2020

I fixed that "Welcome Home" Disney World commercial pic.twitter.com/IC922aBeCB — Click here to watch Sean Hannity blow an elephant (@tonygoldmark) July 12, 2020

They finally got the Disney World ad right. pic.twitter.com/avy2PUOQXQ — Jimmi Simpson (@jimmisimpson) July 12, 2020

Mad World does seem to sum up 2020, doesn't it.

I made an updated version of that Disney video that I feel is more accurate. pic.twitter.com/WKSXwBHlAp — Bob Z 🌹 (@BuffaloBobZ) July 11, 2020