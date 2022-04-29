[Above: a Disney cartoon is much more fun than Ron Desantis' excuses for incompetence. - eds.]

Disney will pay as soon as Mexico pays for the wall https://t.co/MrmpUcIE84 — NowOrNever (@Tyme2SpeakUp) April 29, 2022

CNN reports that Floriduh gubnor hate goblin Ron DeSantis didn’t read the small print when punishing The Walt Disney Company for 1984-style BadThink:

(CNN) Disney’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, says that Florida’s move to dissolve the district next year is not legal unless the state pays off Reedy Creek’s extensive debts. Reedy Creek is a special purpose district created by state law in May 1967 that gives The Walt Disney Company extensive governmental control over the land in and around its central Florida theme parks. With that power, Reedy Creek currently has about $1 billion in outstanding bond debt, according to the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

In other words, Dear Leader’s attempt to dissolve the district is freaking illegal unless he coughs up $1 billion first. And that does NOT include the property tax hike that the counties would have to pay to replace services performed by Disney:

“Orange County is going to be stuck with $164 million or more per year in expenses with no revenue,” Orange County tax collector Scott Randolph said. “So they’re going to have to raise property taxes. This is a huge tax increase on the citizens of Orange County that they’ll have to pay every single year.”

Oh, and lost jobs:

356 government employees of #ReedyCreek will lose their jobs when the district is abolished, 200 being first responders, all because one company #Disney had the gall to stand up for the LGBTQ community against #DeSantis.



I’m disgusted by this proposal. pic.twitter.com/BZXkXT7G2c — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) April 20, 2022

And that’s a lot of money just to get petty revenge because Disney is not keen on the Don’t Say Gay bill in the on-going Culture War to position Dear Leader in the 2024 Goat Rodeo.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.