Trump Paves Over The Rose Garden Lawn

Source: USA Today



WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump claims he's hearing "great reviews" about his controversial overhaul of the White House Rose Garden, which has turned the garden's famous lawn into a stone patio.

The Rose Garden, which has hosted countless presidential affairs since its 1913 inception, was recently paved over at the direction of Trump, while rose bushes and other vegetation remain on the garden's periphery.

"We’re getting great reviews of the Rose Garden, and we had to do it," Trump told reporters on Aug. 3, adding that the manicured lawn presented problems when hosting events.

"When we had a press conference, you’d sink into the mud. It was grass and it was very wet, always wet and damp and wet and if it rained it would take three, four, five days to dry out and we couldn’t use it really for the intended purpose," Trump said.

The new Rose Garden patio resembles a patio at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's resort and home in Florida.

"It's a beautiful white stone and it’s a stone that’s the same color as the White House itself," Trump said. "And because it’s very white it’s going to reflect the heat and it’s not going to be very hot. Yeah, we’ve got great reviews of the Rose Garden."