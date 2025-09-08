Newsom Hits MAGA Mike Over Jaw-Dropping, Vomit-Inducing 'Marie Antoinette' Moment

Gas, housing, food, and electricity costs have increased. Have you tried to buy beef lately? Beef prices have increased by a whopping 12%. And it's going to get worse with other foods, but Donald J. Trump won't let go of his tariff obsession. In our home, our electricity bill is $75 more than in previous months. The economy is in the shitter, and the jobs report was abysmal.

Trump is unleashing the military on Democratic cities under the guise of fighting crime, even though rates have plummeted in those very cities. And the president might very well be a pedophile. But at least MAGA doesn't have to deal with pronouns now. Whew!

House Speaker Mike Johnson tweeted out some tone-deaf photos of "the grand opening of the new Rose Garden Club at the White House last night," which he said, "was epic." Republicans are feasting while Americans face financial doom: Bad optics, Mike.

Gov. Gavin Newsom smacked Mike and his "boy friends" for their painfully tone-deaf evening.

After ripping health care from 17 million Americans and slashing food stamps for kids, we’re glad Mike “Marie Antoinette” Johnson and his boy friends had time to toast the grand opening of the Predator Patio. https://t.co/4pJk9Jf8E3 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 6, 2025

They weren't done. Newsom's press office has a new name for the 'Rose Garden Club': Predator Patio.

Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you’re on the Epstein List! pic.twitter.com/dUFrvnpfRF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 7, 2025

INTRODUCING PREDATOR PATIO. MAY THE ODDS BE EVER IN YOUR FAVOR. pic.twitter.com/e7mhLz5HtL — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 7, 2025

Maybe Trump heard that his supporters can't afford to eat.

BREAKING: TRUMP WHITE HOUSE ADMITS THE TRUMP TARIFFS™️ MAKE THINGS COST MORE FOR AMERICANS pic.twitter.com/px16r5oHju — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 6, 2025

MAGA, you got played, and now we all have to suffer the consequences. Aren't the red hats tired of feeding billionaires yet? They will be.