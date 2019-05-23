Entertainment
Stephen Colbert Has Fun With Trump's 'Nationally Televised Hissy Fit'

'The meeting lasted three minutes, which was two bonus minutes, according to Stormy Daniels," the late night host quipped.
By Susie Madrak

Stephen Colbert got right to the point. “America’s stepdaddy is angry,” he said last night, referring to Trump's Rose Garden rant yesterday.

“Trump walked out the door straight to the Rose Garden for a nationally televised hissy fit," he said.

"Did you ever see a search warrant before? Neither did I."

"I have a feeling you're gonna be seeing some more," Colbert responded.

He also went after Trump's "fact sheet" for leaving out the details for all the indictments and convictions. "It's like writing a review for the Titantic after only seeing the first half," he joked.

Colbert really liked the part about Nancy Pelosi questioning his confidence, saying, "It happens a lot to a man his age."


