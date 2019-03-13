Late Night TV Has Lots Of Fun With College Corruption Indictments

I think they were just so happy to have a topic that wasn't Trump! Here's Jimmy Kimmel, who noted Donald Trump, Jr. weighing in on the scandal.

“As if he got into college because of his grades. Donald Trump, Jr. went to the University of Pennsylvania, where coincidentally his dad made a $100,000 donation when he was a freshman. That was the great thing about Trump University, no one ever had to cheat to get in there," Kimmel said.

As Trevor Noah noted, "At some point, people will figure out your kid is stupid."

Seth Myers noted Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin "are headed back to TV!"

And I'll just add this, for a little contrast: