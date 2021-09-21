Family Guy Covid PSA Is Effort To Counter Tucker Carlson

Seth McFarlane of Family Guy fame appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show on Monday night, showing off his new pro-vaccine PSA.

The Family Guy characters give accurate information on the importance of getting vaccinated, go figure. In a clip from the PSA, (starting at the 7:37 mark of the video above), Stewie and Brian have a conversation about the importance of getting the COVID vaccine.

“What he [Peter] should understand is, getting the shot not only protects him, but also the people around him,” Stewie tells Brian. “But even more importantly, if the virus is allowed to spread through an unvaccinated population, it could mutate into a variant that the vaccines might not protect against. And then we’re right back where we started: Gal Gadot singing ‘Imagine.’ We cannot let that happen!”

Jimmy Kimmel noted that Family Guy is a Fox Corporation product, ahem.

“You’ve been very critical of your own employer because the Fox network also is the parent company of Fox News. And I guess you’re not a Tucker guy?” asked Kimmel.

McFarlane stuck his tongue firmly in cheek: “No, you know, that’s why we did this Family Guy PSA about vaccination, because I looked around and I saw everyone else at Fox Corp doing their part to get good science out there and be responsible with their platforms. [laughter] And looking down the barrel of that kind of peer pressure, I said, gosh, we’ve got to do something too.”

McFarlane eventually stopped joking. “You see on the [Fox] News side, they’re obviously in their imaginary fairyland. And then you have the entertainment side that’s like, we have to exist with these people, let’s be political and make the best of it.”