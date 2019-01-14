Trump Grabs Meg By The Hoohah In 'Family Guy'

Apparently, Seth McFarlane and the rest of his crew just don't care what Fox thinks of how they'd skewer Trump and the rest of the villains in the White House. They didn't spare him any quarter at all in last night's episode, paying particular attention to one of Trump's more infamous moments.

Source: Entertainment Weekly



Family Guy wasted no time in the New Year going after the biggest target in the world: Donald Trump. In Sunday’s episode of the animated comedy, titled “Trump Guy,” Peter and the Griffins relocated to Washington after Peter was tapped by the president of the United States to be his press secretary. “Trump Guy” left no (Roger) Stone unturned, as the embattled Trump family and associates were ridiculed and skewered throughout the episode. Things turned particularly disturbing after Ivanka Trump gave Meg a makeover (“When I’m done with you, you’ll be pretty enough to marry an Orthodox Jewish son of a felon who’s too stupid to get into Harvard the normal way,” she told Meg, referencing her husband, Jared Kushner) and introduced her new friend to Trump, who proceeded to leer at Meg and then reach for…. well, you’ve heard the Access Hollywood tape. (And Family Guy has taken that on, too.) Lois and Peter were initially dismissive of Meg when she told them what happened, but soon after, they walked in on Trump (now imagined as a gross Jabba the Hut figure) preying on their daughter again.

The show's writers defended their decision to portray Trump accurately: