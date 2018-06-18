Hillary Clinton Rips Trump's Immigrant Child Abuse Policy By Throwing The Bible In His Face

By Karoli Kuns
4 hours ago by Scarce
Hillary Clinton took a moment out of a speech she was giving to roundly condemn the Trump administration's choice to rip children from their parents at the border.

"Those who selectively use the Bible to justify this cruelty are ignoring a central tenant of Christianity," Secretary Clinton said. "These policies are not rooted in religion. What is being done using the name of religion is contrary to everything I was ever taught."

"Jesus Christ said, 'Suffer the little children unto me' not 'let the little children suffer,'" she continued.

Since yesterday, all four living First Ladies: Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Rosalynn Carter have condemned this policy. And it IS a policy. A cruel, inhuman, abusive policy.


