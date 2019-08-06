Late Night Shows React To Mass Shootings: 'This Is A Very Rough Day'

It says something when late night entertainers are more thoughtful and sincere about the mass shootings than the White House bozo, who couldn't even get the name of the Ohio town right.

A subdued Stephen Colbert said, "Today is a very rough day," and had to work his way back to making actual jokes.

Seth Myers wasn't in much of a joking mood, either:

Trevor Noah took a thoughtful look at what causes mass shootings:

Jimmy Kimmel talks about what we can agree on:

And Jimmy Fallon talked about how viewers can help:

Maybe we could get them all to take turns being president. It couldn't be worse.