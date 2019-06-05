Late Night Hosts Mock Trump's London Fail

The late night hosts had a problem on Tuesday. There's too much #Fail during Trump's visit to London. What do you cover, the ill-fitting tux? The Trump Baby Blimp? The climate science denial?

Above, Colbert found the funny as London found multiple ways to diss the so-called president.

COLBERT: Last night, there was an image projected on the Tower of London showing Trump’s approval rating in the U.K. Compared to it’s 72% to 21%. It’s nice to know. Unfortunately, English votes don’t count in our elections. Only Russian’s do. This morning, Trump held a joint press conference with British Prime Minister, Theresa May, seen here learning she’s also has to meet Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel also enjoyed the London "well-wishers":

KIMMEL: Poor Theresa May looked like she swallowed a frog. Let’s take a look at some of those thousands of people on the street cheering for Trump. There you see a group of well-wishers. Well, if there’s one thing Trump knows how to estimate, it’s a crowd size. And yes, they even dedicated a statue to him. So, as you can see, it was a real trumps giving day parade. The Queen gave Trump a book, that’s funny, right?

Trevor Noah mocked Trump's "everything is on the table" fake answer at his presser with Theresa May:

NOAH: Okay, obviously, Trump has no clue what they’re talking about. And he’s doing a good job of hiding it. “Look, everything is on the table, N.H.S., N.H.L., D.T.S., all on the table. It’s all there, all on the I mean, Theresa May had to straight-up give him the answer. In fact, now that she’s leaving office maybe that could be her next job, yeah, just standing next to President Trump wherever he goes explaining shit to him “That woman is the prime minister of New Zealand. That’s a salad.