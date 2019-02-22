Politics
Late Night Hosts Put Smollett Case In Perspective

Why didn't Jussie Smollett just put out a sex tape?
By Frances Langum

As Fox News went 24/7 on the Jussie Smollett case (and ignored the foiled Coast Guard terrorist) late night hosts brought a clear-eyed perspective:

TREVOR NOAH (above): When this started out, it was a story about people who hated Jussie Smollett because he was black and gay,” Noah said. “But now, people hate him because he’s an a*shole. In other words, they’re judging him on the content of his character. And that, my friends, is progress.

STEPHEN COLBERT: I’m no expert, but if you’re going to fake a white supremacist hate crime, hire two white guys, OK? This is one place where you don’t want diversity.

Colbert also noted that the case hurts actual victims. “It’s a horrible affront to actual victims of hate crimes,” he said. “It sets back [their] credibility.”


