Fox News: 10 Smollett Stories; None On Coast Guard Terrorist

The FoxNews.com front page at 11:52 A.M. Thursday is captured above.
There are ten separate Smollett links:
* "'SLAP' TO CHICAGO: Police boss unloads on Smollett over alleged race hoax; officials say anger over salary was motive"
* "Smollett didn't give Brett Kavanaugh the presumption of innocence, but asks for it now"
* "FULL CHICAGO POLICE NEWS CONFERENCE"
* "CNN’s Don Lemon: It’s ‘not his fault’ Jussie Smollett lost in the ‘court of public opinion’" (also linked under the headline "'NOT HIS FAULT': CNN’s Don Lemon offers bizarre defense of texting pal Smollett")
* "Dems who jumped on Smollett claims still mum"
* "CHICAGO HOAX: DEROY MURDOCK: Smollett’s phony claim causes leftist meltdown" (notice how Fox is really working the Chicago angle, Chicago being, to all Fox viewers, the epicenter of all that is evil and liberal in America)
* "Jussie Smollett’s behavior is ‘disgusting’: David Harris Jr." (Who? Apparently it's this guy.)
* "Celebrity supporters grapple with hoax reports"
* "A timeline of events surrounding Smollett case"
* "Smollett controversy a result of ‘victimhood chic’: Domenech"
Number of stories on the Fox front page about Christopher Paul Hasson, a white supremacist who's been charged with planning terrorist attacks against Democratic politicians and media personalities perceived as liberal:
Zero. Of course.
Stories that are on the Fox front page, which means they outrank the Hasson story:
* "Baseball players who look similar get test to see if they're related"
* "Woman dies after eating mushroom dish at Michelin-starred restaurant, reports say"
* "Flying stuffed animal costs Georgia upset win over Mississippi State"
This is why your grandparents vote the way they do.
