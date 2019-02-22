Fox News: 10 Smollett Stories; None On Coast Guard Terrorist

The FoxNews.com front page at 11:52 A.M. Thursday is captured above.

There are ten separate Smollett links:

Number of stories on the Fox front page about Christopher Paul Hasson, a white supremacist who's been charged with planning terrorist attacks against Democratic politicians and media personalities perceived as liberal:

Zero. Of course.

Stories that are on the Fox front page, which means they outrank the Hasson story:

This is why your grandparents vote the way they do.