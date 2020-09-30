Politics
Late Night Hosts Have Some Thoughts On That Batsh*t Crazy Debate

"At least during a nightmare, you get some sleep," Jimmy Kimmel said.
By Susie Madrak

It's hard to be funny when you're flat-out appalled, but late night hosts did their best after last night's sh*tshow. Their most common reaction: "What was that?" Via the Washington Post:

“Chris Wallace felt like a kindergarten teacher running a class on Zoom,” Fallon said of the Fox News anchor.

Kimmel also tied his performance back to grade school, saying that “Trump treated Chris Wallace like he was Eric asking for more allowance money,” referring to Trump’s son.

Noah pleaded for the next debate’s moderators to find some way to keep Trump from bulldozing over Biden’s answers.

“Give the next moderator a spray bottle just to spritz them any time they interrupt,” Noah said. “I promise you, Trump will be quiet because his hair turns into a gremlin if it gets wet.”

Among the most shocking moments of the night came when Trump refused to denounce white supremacists, instead suggesting that the far-right Proud Boys “stand back and stand by” — a statement that Colbert seized on to suggest the president was knowingly egging them on.

Trump refused to condemn white supremacists and militia members in presidential debate marked by disputes over race

“I don’t support white supremacists,” Colbert said, impersonating Trump. “I just command them like a dog. That’s why I’ve got this shiny dog whistle. ‘Proud Boys! Proud Boys, stand back! Sit! Who’s a proud boy? You’re a proud boy.’”

And so on.

