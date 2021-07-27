'A Hit Man Sent Them': U.S. Capitol Cop Harry Dunn

United States Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn was one of 4 brave law enforcement officers to testify at the first hearing by the January 6th Select Committee. When asked what he expected to come out of the hearings, he was clear: He wants a thorough investigation conducted with not only the rioters and insurrectionists brought to justice, but the people who ordered the insurrection also brought to justice. And he is 100% right. SOMEONE (cough Trump cough) organized this. Someone (cough Boebert Greene Hawley Brooks cough) encouraged it. Someone (cough Stone Meadows Alexander cough) organized buses and stoked anger on social media.

Here is the powerful closing by Officer Dunn:

All right. Thank you, Chairman. This is a sentiment going around that says everybody is trying to make January 6th political. Well, it's not a secret that it was political. They literally were there to stop the steal. So when people say it shouldn't be political, it is. It was and it is. There's no getting around that. Telling the truth shouldn't be hard. Fighting for -- fighting on January 6th, that was hard. Showing up January 7th, that was hard. The 8th, the 9th and the 10th, all the way until today, that was hard. When the fence came down, that was hard. We lost our layer of protection that we had and the fence came down and still nothing has changed. Everything is different, but nothing has changed. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are being lauded as courageous heroes and while I agree with that notion, why? Because they told the truth? Why is telling the truth hard? I guess in this America it is. Us four officers, we would do January 6th all over again. We wouldn't stay home because we knew it was going to happen. We would show up. That's courageous. That's heroic. What I ask from you all is to get to the bottom of what happened, and that includes, like I echoed the sentiments of the other officers sitting here, I use an analogy to describe what I want it a hit man. If a hit man is hired and kills somebody, the hit man goes to jail. But not only does the hit man go to jail, but the person who hires them does. There was an attack carried out on January 6th, and a hitman sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that. Thank you.

This is IT. We are getting the hitmen. What we need is to arrest the man who hired them - and all of his henchmen and henchwomen. THEY are the criminals who organized it, recruited for it, planned it, unleashed it and sat back and watched it unfold. THEY are the ones who need to be in prison cells. Right alongside the hitmen they hired.