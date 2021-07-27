Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

'A Hit Man Sent Them': U.S. Capitol Cop Harry Dunn

Brave USCP Officer Harry Dunn was clear that we need to arrest the hitmen from January 6th AND the people that ordered the hit.
By Red Painter
5 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

United States Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn was one of 4 brave law enforcement officers to testify at the first hearing by the January 6th Select Committee. When asked what he expected to come out of the hearings, he was clear: He wants a thorough investigation conducted with not only the rioters and insurrectionists brought to justice, but the people who ordered the insurrection also brought to justice. And he is 100% right. SOMEONE (cough Trump cough) organized this. Someone (cough Boebert Greene Hawley Brooks cough) encouraged it. Someone (cough Stone Meadows Alexander cough) organized buses and stoked anger on social media.

Here is the powerful closing by Officer Dunn:

All right. Thank you, Chairman. This is a sentiment going around that says everybody is trying to make January 6th political. Well, it's not a secret that it was political. They literally were there to stop the steal. So when people say it shouldn't be political, it is. It was and it is. There's no getting around that. Telling the truth shouldn't be hard. Fighting for -- fighting on January 6th, that was hard. Showing up January 7th, that was hard. The 8th, the 9th and the 10th, all the way until today, that was hard. When the fence came down, that was hard. We lost our layer of protection that we had and the fence came down and still nothing has changed.

Everything is different, but nothing has changed. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are being lauded as courageous heroes and while I agree with that notion, why? Because they told the truth? Why is telling the truth hard? I guess in this America it is. Us four officers, we would do January 6th all over again. We wouldn't stay home because we knew it was going to happen. We would show up. That's courageous. That's heroic.

What I ask from you all is to get to the bottom of what happened, and that includes, like I echoed the sentiments of the other officers sitting here, I use an analogy to describe what I want it a hit man. If a hit man is hired and kills somebody, the hit man goes to jail. But not only does the hit man go to jail, but the person who hires them does. There was an attack carried out on January 6th, and a hitman sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that. Thank you.

This is IT. We are getting the hitmen. What we need is to arrest the man who hired them - and all of his henchmen and henchwomen. THEY are the criminals who organized it, recruited for it, planned it, unleashed it and sat back and watched it unfold. THEY are the ones who need to be in prison cells. Right alongside the hitmen they hired.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team