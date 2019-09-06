Politics
GOP Cancels Four Primaries; Is Trump That Weak?

This is about protecting their thin-skinned incumbent from insulting a fellow Republican in public.
By Frances Langum
This makes the so-called president look weak. Politico reports:

Four states are poised to cancel their 2020 GOP presidential primaries and caucuses, a move that would cut off oxygen to Donald Trump’s long-shot primary challengers.

Republican parties in South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas are expected to finalize the cancellations in meetings this weekend, according to three GOP officials who are familiar with the plans.

The moves are the latest illustration of Trump’s takeover of the entire Republican Party apparatus. They underscore the extent to which his allies are determined to snuff out any potential nuisance en route to his renomination — or even to deny Republican critics a platform to embarrass him.

As primary challenger Bill Weld said in February, Republicans in Washington would rather there not be an election.

This makes Trump look weak. His internal poll numbers must be terrible.


