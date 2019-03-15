Politics
Irish PM Brings His Boyfriend To Pence's Residence

And talks about love and God. Good for him. (open thread)
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar brought his boyfriend to a party at Pence's house. For the win.

Varadkar said that as a child, he was fascinated by American politics, which "inspired me to believe in the power of politics to do good."

IRISH PM LEO VARADKAR: I also knew at the time that I lived in a country where, if I tried to be myself at the time, I would have ended up breaking laws. But today that has all changed. I stand here leader of my country, flawed and human, but judged by my political actions and not my sexual orientation, my skin tone, gender, or religious beliefs. Ireland isn't the only place where this is possible, but every country where freedom and liberty are cherished.

We are, after all, all God's children.


