Corrupt Trump Markets His Own Resort As Next Locale For G7

It comes to this.

The so-called president is now marketing his own Florida resort (which by the way is failing because the Trump brand is toxic) as the US location for the G7 Summit in 2020.

Wapo:

Aides say Trump has sought for months to hold the summit there, but many of his advisers have warned against the idea, concerned about the ethics of the president profiting from an official government event.

The view leading into Trump National Doral in Miami. (Michele Eve Sandberg/AFP/Getty Images)

Since taking office, Trump has faced pushback about his official visits to his properties from some of his aides, including inside the White House Counsel’s Office. They worried about the appearance that he was using the power of the presidency to direct taxpayer money into his own pockets, according to current and former White House officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump has not divested from his private business interests and has regularly visited them during the presidency, eating out at his own hotel in the District and spending many weekends at his properties in New Jersey and Florida, where GOP officials often hold fundraisers.