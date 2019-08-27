Fox And Friends: Trump Would Have Chosen Doral For G7 Even If He Didn't Own It

You would think employees at a "news" organization would become embarrassed at some point, tediously promoting Trump's agitprop every single minute they are on air.

But that's not the case for Brian Kilmeade and his other two ministers of propaganda.

Trump uses the office of the presidency to promote and enrich all of his properties. This is a violation of the emoluments clause, but since Republicans have caved to the Trump regime there are no consequences.

King Donald proclaimed he wants the next G7 meeting hosted at his Doral property in Miami Florida.

As usual, the three-headed team of apologists loved the idea even though in August in Miami it's 90°+ with humidity at 75% -- and it's hurricane season.

Kilmeade actually said, "But he would want to do it there anyway whether he owned it or not."

Yes, the comedy writes itself.

Ainsley Earhardt said, "they looked at 12 different sites - why don't we do it - we have the facility?"

"Trump Tower is not available," Brian said.

Riiight.



Fox and Friends then attacked all the major news outlets that questioned this decision.

Doocey read from the Emoluments clause and moronically said, "I'm sure the president asked the lawyers, 'hey, can I donate this? How can we possibly work around?"

I doubt that, since that's not what Trump said, and regardless, how much will it cost the government to retrofit Doral to satisfy world leaders that they are safe? Surely Trump isn't going to pay for security improvements out of his own pocket!

Also this is incredible free publicity on a worldwide scale for Trump's struggling property.

The WSJ writes, "Hosting the G-7 summit at the Doral resort would be particularly controversial because the resort has been struggling in recent years. A tax appeal by the Trump Organization in 2016 showed the resort disclosed an operating loss of $2.4 million for 2014. That figure doesn’t include payments on $125 millions of loans on the property."

What's the publicity worth you think?

After Steve mentioned that the only problem with having it in "the last week in August" in Miami was the heat and hurricane season, but Brian immediately jumped in with a solution.

Kilmeade said, "You can you have people if you are a world leader, people walk with you with umbrellas number one. Do most of the stuff indoors."

Only a f**king idiot would say that.

Even as bad as the conditions are, Earhardt said, "It would be a beautiful place to see."

But Kilmeade just said the world leaders should be locked in their rooms.