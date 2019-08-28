Trump's Fox Friends Work Overtime To Sell Trump's Doral Club For G-7 Summit

The three Trump toadies known as Fox & Friends were so eager to promote Donald Trump’s corrupt desire to line his pockets by hosting the 2020 G-7 at his own golf club, you would think they were in line for a commission.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade announced, “He would want to do it there anyway, whether he owned it or not. It’s just the perfect site.” Kilmeade never explained how he arrived at such a dubious conclusion.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt beamed as she added: “He said they looked at 12 different sites and – why don’t we do it? We have the facilities!”

“Right!” Kilmeade enthused.

Cohost Steve Doocy chimed in, “And apparently, the Secret Service did inform the Doral, Florida police department two months ago that the resort was one of about a dozen potential venues for the summit.”

Doocy just forgot to mention, as did the other two cohosts, that there are serious security concerns. The Washington Post reported that “aides have pushed Trump to consider other sites for the 2020 summit that are more remote and easier to secure. The New York Times noted, “Its entrance, lined by palm trees, lies near one of the busiest intersections in Doral. Last year, an armed man opened fire on police officers inside the hotel lobby."

Instead, Fox & Friends played a clip of Trump giving an infomercial for the Doral. Calling the place, “such a natural,” he pitched its “series of magnificent buildings” with “very luxurious rooms,” its “magnificent views,” “incredible conference rooms,” and “incredible restaurants.”

“There’s nothing he said that wasn’t accurate,” Kilmeade raved, without saying whether he had ever been there.

“Then he added, each country can have their own villa!" Earhardt said excitedly. She raised a fist in a display of extra ecstasy.

“Yeah, it would be fantastic!” Kilmeade gushed. “Maybe there’ll be one for Russia.”

Still beaming, Earhardt said, “That means more traffic down there, less here in New York!”

Eventually, the lickspittles got around to the little matter of Trump profiting from the event. Did they care about whether this violates the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution or the blatant conflict of interest? Heck no! The only reason they seemed to mention the matter at all was because the media has brought up that pesky problem.

↓ Story continues below ↓

“I’m sure the president has asked the lawyers hey, how could I donate this, how can we possibly work around it,” Doocy said dismissively.

Nobody mentioned Trump’s dodgy reporting practices that already avoid saying how much total revenue he has taken from foreign governments or providing details of how the “profits” are calculated. Nor did anyone mention the incalculable promotional value for a property that has been struggling.

No, Doocy said his “only concern” is the weather. “It’s pretty darned hot” in Miami the last week in August, he said.

“Hurricane season, too,” Earhardt pointed out.

But Kilmeade was not to be discouraged. “If you’re a world leader, people walk with you with umbrellas, number one, and then you do most of the stuff indoors,” he assured viewers.

Earhardt was not deterred either. “It would be a beautiful place, though, for world leaders to go and see what our country looks like and a beautiful representation. I’ve never been to Doral but I love Miami and I love Florida, it’s so green and beautiful, and the weather is usually nice at that time,” she chriped.

Watch Kilmeade, Earhardt and Doocy work to sell the Trump Doral for him above, from the August 27, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

Published with permission of NewsHounds.us