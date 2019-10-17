Surprise, Trump's Country Club Doral 'Wins' G7

The Trump administration is doing a lot of pretending these days.

Pretending polls are in their favor.

Pretending Trump "won" against Nancy Pelosi yesterday.

Pretending if you say the quiet part out loud, it stops your actions from being illegal.

That last one is Trump gospel. And Mick Mulvaney is a disciple.

Stages of Trump corruption:



1. Corruption is bad

2. We don't do corruption

3. Look everyone does corruption

4. We do corruption *right*

5. If you don't do corruption you're pathetic

6. Doral Presents: Win A Dinner With The President! ($500,000,000 entry fee, world leaders only) https://t.co/dZFNVL75h8 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 17, 2019

Announcing that surprise, the "winner" of the G7 Summit location reality show contest is...drumroll... Donald Trump's country club Doral, Mick Mulvaney said, "we'll take the criticism."

And the so-called president will take the money.

What are the odds that Donald "invites" Vladimir Putin to golf that same weekend, as a coinkydink?

It's quite clear from Mulvaney's presser that the Doral thing is the cover for inviting Putin, which is another payoff for Trump's 2016 debt just in time for 2020. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 17, 2019

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who clearly need to go to a 24-hour schedule, released a statement: