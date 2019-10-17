Surprise, Trump's Country Club Doral 'Wins' G7

The Trump administration is doing a lot of pretending these days.
Pretending polls are in their favor.
Pretending Trump "won" against Nancy Pelosi yesterday.
Pretending if you say the quiet part out loud, it stops your actions from being illegal.
That last one is Trump gospel. And Mick Mulvaney is a disciple.
Announcing that surprise, the "winner" of the G7 Summit location reality show contest is...drumroll... Donald Trump's country club Doral, Mick Mulvaney said, "we'll take the criticism."
And the so-called president will take the money.
What are the odds that Donald "invites" Vladimir Putin to golf that same weekend, as a coinkydink?
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who clearly need to go to a 24-hour schedule, released a statement:
This is unbelievable. Given the potential consequences the president is facing for abusing the presidency for his own gain, we would have thought he would steer clear of blatant corruption at least temporarily; instead, he has doubled down on it. The president is now officially using the power of his office to help prop up his struggling golf business. There appears to be no bottom to President Trump’s corruption. What matters most to him is his personal profit and personal advancement, not the best interests of the American people. There is now no question that the American government is being used as a public relations and marketing subsidiary of the Trump Organization.