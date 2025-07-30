Trump, The Tin-Pot Tyrant Of The Tee Box

Great piece by David Shuster!

"Somewhere amidst the hills of Turnberry, where brave Scots once clashed and bled for concepts like honor and dignity, a man lacquered in orange foundation and stuffed in an armored golf cart recently declared himself victorious—over truth, etiquette, and the concept of par. Yes, Donald J. Trump, the golf world's self-anointed Hercules of the Handicap, has added another golden feather to his cap—a cap, one assumes, that was marked “Make Mulligans Great Again.” According to multiple reports and videos, the President of these Disunited States trampled the rules of golf like a rhinoceros loose on the 18th green.

Trump moved his ball not once, not twice, but habitually. Shots were reimagined, distances conveniently forgotten, and scores reported with the same fidelity Trump brought to inauguration crowd sizes and net worth declarations.

Including the surreal moment his own caddie pulled a ball out of a pocket and threw it onto the fairway, safely away from a sandy bunker Trump had targeted like an expert. The hosts of CBS News This Morning openly laughed at Trump and his co-conspirator, with one anchor declaring, “come on, you can’t be doing that.”

Watch the video of the caddie cheating for the man who's perpetually catty. And check out the rest of the story at Blue Amp!