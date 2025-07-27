Fox News Host Calls Biden 'A Fake President' In Epstein Distraction

While declining to cover President Donald Trump's Jeffrey Epstein scandal for the second week in a row, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo suggested Joe Biden was a "fake president" because he used an autopen to sign documents.

"But first, the second biggest political scandal we have ever seen, also orchestrated by the Democrats, a fake president," Bartiromo said while teasing an upcoming segment on her Sunday show. "Former President Joe Biden's Chief of Staff pulls back the curtain on shocking details of Biden's mental fitness and the use of an autopen to shape policy for the American people."

After a commercial break, Bartiromo noted that former Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain had recently testified as part of a House Republican investigation on the use of the autopen.

"Give us your analysis of Ron Klain's testimony and the use of the autopen," the Fox News host asked network contributor Mollie Hemingway. "Is any of that legitimate now that we know that we're not sure if Joe Biden actually knew what he was doing?"

"Of course, it's legitimate to look into what the mental condition of President Biden was and what the people closest to him were doing about it," Hemingway replied. "And we have in this testimony, Ron Klain, admitting that people knew that there were problems with Joe Biden."

"But it would not have worked without a fully compliant media," she added. "That is what links the Biden-decline story to also the Russia collusion hoax. When you have the Russia collusion hoax and people conspiring to spread a false narrative, it wouldn't have worked if everybody in the media, with a few small exceptions, hadn't gone along with it and run with these false claims."

"That's a great point," Bartiromo agreed.