'Shoot Illegals': C-SPAN Caller Wants Trump To Go 'A Lot Further' On Immigration

A Massachusetts man called on President Donald Trump to go "a lot further" on immigration by shooting undocumented immigrants.

During Sunday's Washington Journal program on C-SPAN, a man named Ryan called in to urge the president to be tougher on immigration.

"I like what the Trump administration's doing, but I think they could be doing a little bit more," the caller said. "Number one, they could militarize the border and shoot illegals coming into the country."

"Ryan, why do you think we need to go so far as to shoot people coming into the country?" host John McArdle wondered.

"Because other countries do it and they keep their immigration way down," the caller replied. "Another thing they can do besides, when an employer hires an illegal, number one, not only should they fine them, they should imprison them for doing it. You have to get really tough to solve this problem."

"And you could also process them like a military combatant, putting them in a military tribunal, finding them guilty, and then shipping them the hell out of the country," he added. "Enough is enough. I mean, Trump's doing a good job, in my opinion, but I think they could go a lot further and solve this problem."