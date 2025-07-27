'Shoot Illegals': C-SPAN Caller Wants Trump To Go 'A Lot Further' On Immigration

A Massachusetts man called on President Donald Trump to go "a lot further" on immigration by shooting undocumented immigrants.
By David EdwardsJuly 27, 2025

A Massachusetts man called on President Donald Trump to go "a lot further" on immigration by shooting undocumented immigrants.

During Sunday's Washington Journal program on C-SPAN, a man named Ryan called in to urge the president to be tougher on immigration.

"I like what the Trump administration's doing, but I think they could be doing a little bit more," the caller said. "Number one, they could militarize the border and shoot illegals coming into the country."

"Ryan, why do you think we need to go so far as to shoot people coming into the country?" host John McArdle wondered.

"Because other countries do it and they keep their immigration way down," the caller replied. "Another thing they can do besides, when an employer hires an illegal, number one, not only should they fine them, they should imprison them for doing it. You have to get really tough to solve this problem."

"And you could also process them like a military combatant, putting them in a military tribunal, finding them guilty, and then shipping them the hell out of the country," he added. "Enough is enough. I mean, Trump's doing a good job, in my opinion, but I think they could go a lot further and solve this problem."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon