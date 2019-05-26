C-SPAN Caller Wants To Know Why 'Awesome' Trump Hasn't Sentenced Hillary Clinton To Death

A Republican C-SPAN caller on Sunday effusively thanked Donald Trump for being the most "awesome" commander-in-chief.

During C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, the host announced a caller named Kelly from Santa Clara, California.

"First of all, I want to take my hat off and salute our chief and commander Mr. President Trump," Kelly said. "God bless him and thank him for such an awesome job he's doing."

Without explaining why the president is "awesome," Kelly launched into a rant about Hillary Clinton and Benghazi.

"I want to know why Clinton was allowed to abandon our soldiers and get the people killed in the embassy and she hasn't been charged with treason?" he asked.

Treason, as defined in the U.S. Constitution, is a wartime crime that is punishable by death.

"Don't the people of the United States get tired of hearing the propaganda from the Democrats?" Kelly asked. "They've dummied [sic] us down so much that we can't even see the truth that's in front of us?"