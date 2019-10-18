Wait, What? MAGAs Sing Gay Anthem To Welcome Trump To Dallas

I sure hope legal representatives of "The Village People" don't try and stop this. Because really.

Republican operatives decided to "warm up the crowd" (?) at Thursday's Dallas Trump Rally with a quintessential gay anthem: "YMCA" by The Village People.

Where are the RAINBOW DISCO LIGHTS?

Members of The Village People explained the origins of the song to Spin Magazine over a decade ago:

Jones: ...what happened is that when I moved to New York in 1975, I joined the McBurney YMCA on 23rd Street. I took Jacques there three or four times in 1977, and he loved it. He was fascinated by a place where a person could work out with weights, play basketball, swim, take classes, and get a room. Plus, with Jacques being gay, I had a lot of friends I worked out with who were in the adult-film industry, and he was impressed by meeting people he had seen in the videos and magazines. Those visits with me planted a seed in him, and that’s how he got the idea for “Y.M.C.A.” — by literally going to the YMCA. Horace Ott: What I loved about “Y.M.C.A.” was, to be honest, everything. Great beat, great voice with Victor, great timing in the midst of the disco boom. Now, was it a gay song? I don’t know. It certainly appealed to a lot of people who embraced that lifestyle. Hodo: “Y.M.C.A.” certainly has a gay origin. That’s what Jacques was thinking when he wrote it, because our first album [1977’s Village People] was possibly the gayest album ever. I mean, look at us. We were a gay group. So was the song written to celebrate gay men at the YMCA? Yes. Absolutely. And gay people love it.

YMCA by the Village People, a song about the New York cruising scene of the 1970s, is playing and a stadium full of MAGA guys are dancing to it. There's a conga line in front of the media pen — the norms haunter (@cd_hooks) October 17, 2019

@realDonaldTrump I have an idea. Since the Trumpateers seem to like “The YMCA” perhaps that’s the Best place to hold the G7 pic.twitter.com/4hBcbDXRRv — LadySportsFreak13 (@LSSellars13) October 18, 2019

