Guess What? Bob Kennedy Was Never Once Briefed By CDC Officials!

Turns out Bob Kennedy has never actually been briefed by CDC experts before making major public health decisions, and of course we are so shocked that an egotistical steroid-popping psychopath would be making shit up that affects people's lives! This info, according to Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who was being interviewed on CNN last night. Via the Daily Beast:

He resigned from his position as director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases on Wednesday in response to the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez, who was appointed to the role by President Donald Trump. He is one of four top officials to quit in protest. [...] Daskalakis expanded on his criticisms of Kennedy in a Thursday appearance on The Source with Kaitlan Collins, claiming that the 71-year-old has not been briefed by a CDC official on a number of key public health concerns, despite multiple requests from within the agency. “I think that another important thing to ask the secretary is, has he been briefed by a CDC expert on anything, specifically measles, COVID-19, flu? I think that people should ask him that in that hearing,” Daskalakis told Collins, referring to Kennedy’s scheduled appearance before the Senate Finance Committee next week. When Collins asked what Kennedy’s answer to that would be, Daskalakis’ response left her visibly shocked. “The answer is, ‘No.’ No one from my center has ever briefed him on any of those topics… He’s getting information from somewhere, but that information is not coming from CDC experts,” Daskalakis said.”

In an interview with the Daily Beast following his appearance on CNN, Daskalakis provided further details on the health secretary’s apparent reluctance to meet with CDC experts.

“It’s not just that he hasn’t asked us. I asked for us to be able to do briefings, and I was told by his Office of the Secretary officials, some of whom are now fired, that they would be happy to have us do briefings, that they would reach out to be able to set them up. They’ve never done so,” he said. “I think if you ask others, sort of in other agencies, you’re going to get the same answer, that it’s highly atypical that subject matter experts aren’t requested by the secretary. And I’ll tell you that it’s even more atypical that when offered, to decline.”

From the NOTUS blog:

A warning shot? Could Sen. Bill Cassidy’s sharp words for RFK Jr. mean something bigger for the Trump administration and the future of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

“Serious allegations have been made about the meeting agenda, membership and lack of scientific process being followed for the now announced September ACIP meeting,” Cassidy said in a statement Thursday, referencing HHS’ Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. “If the meeting proceeds, any recommendations made should be rejected as lacking legitimacy given the seriousness of the allegations and the current turmoil of CDC leadership.” “Turmoil of CDC leadership” is the operative phrase here, as the Senate will once again have a say on whomever Donald Trump picks to replace Susan Monarez, the agency’s director Trump fired Wednesday.

Cassidy has spoken sharply several times in the past about Kennedy and, as is typical, voted for him anyway. We don't expect that to change unless we have a HUGE public reaction to the quack in charge.