Three Former CDC Officials Warn Kennedy Is 'Flying Blind'

“This administration has done a death by a thousand cuts," one of them said.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 23, 2025

Not that we didn't expect it, but it's even more chilling when qualified experts say it out loud: Bob Kennedy's health agency is flying blind. Via the Daily Beast:

Accusing the Health Secretary of pushing policies that are not grounded in evidence, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Director Dan Jernigan said on Monday: “This administration has done a death by a thousand cuts.

“Those cuts have led to cuts in staff, cuts in resources, undercutting the science, and because of that, we find ourselves now without the people to do a big deployment (if an outbreak occurs),” he said.

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases’ Demetre Daskalakis agreed, warning that health officials were “completely flying blind.”

“There’s no plan for what’s going to happen in January 2026 when the CDC and the rest of the US government pull out of WHO (the World Health Organization), and so we’re going to be flying both blind and deaf,” he added.

“That is what I think we’re the most worried about.”

