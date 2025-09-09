Former Trump FDA Chief Warns About Kennedy's Autism 'Plan'

Donald Trump’s former Food and Drug Administration chief is warning that Bob Kennedy could take down America’s child vaccine schedule with his impending move. Via the Daily Beast:

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who served as the agency’s commissioner between 2017 and 2019 in Trump’s first term, told CNBC Monday he believes Kennedy will use a forthcoming HHS report to claim an association between alum—a key component in a wide range of shots—and autism, which could in turn lay the ground to “take down the whole pediatric vaccine enterprise.”

“He’s been very systematic, very methodical, and frankly, very effective, putting in place the people and the tools he needs to try to effectuate this goal,” Gottlieb said of the health and human services secretary.

“Look, he’s an avowed anti-vaxxer, he’s spent two decades doing this,” he added. “Sometimes you have to take people at their word. I think this is a mission of his, and there really hasn’t been a lot of pushback until now, and this is mostly rhetorical pushback. No one has really stopped him from implementing these instruments of control.”